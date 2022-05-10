To kick off a safe and fun summer of bike riding along the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, a Kids’ Bike Safety Rodeo is scheduled for Saturday, June 4th from 1-3 p.m. at North Cheyenne Community Park (3200 Mynear St.).
Riders from Team WyoX, the Cheyenne Middle and High School Mountain Bike Team, along with their coaches, will be assisting with the rodeo to be held in conjunction with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s (CRMC) Safe Kids Day, which was held in April. The Bike Rodeo will help kids and their parents learn about their bikes and teach important bike safety skills. Kids are asked to bring their bike and helmet. Stations will be set up for:
- Helmet giveaways, fittings, and adjustments
- Bike fittings for seat height, brake, and shift levers
- Bike mechanical inspections (air, brakes, chains)
- Bike etiquette and hand signals
- Bike skills, balance, starting and stopping, riding straight and scanning, signaling.
- Skills tests such as zig-zag, slow race, figure eight, riding obstacles.
- Safe places to wheel, proper clothing, reflective equipment, moving, stationary, surface and visual hazards.
We really hope you can make it! See you on the Greater Cheyenne Greenway!