Cheyenne Presents, in partnership with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival, is asking the community to join them for an evening of celebration.
La Noche De Celebración will highlight Hispanic heritage at the Cheyenne Civic Center as a kick-off to the weekend-long Cheyenne Hispanic Festival.
The event will feature an hour of Mariachi Calor with special guest Carlos Medina and an LCCC scholarship award ceremony for two local students with El Rey and La Reina designation.
This event will be an evening of recognizing and celebrating Hispanic culture in the Cheyenne community.
Tickets for this event are $10 and are available online at CheyennePresents.com or by calling the box office at 307-637-6363.
The Cheyenne Hispanic Festival is an annual festival in partnership with the City of Cheyenne and the Cheyenne Depot Museum.
The purpose of the event is to provide the City of Cheyenne with the opportunity to celebrate the various Hispanic cultures in our community.
In addition, the Festival works to eliminate cultural barriers through understanding, education, and celebration.
The Festival will provide educational and cultural exhibits, as well as a variety of food and entertainment.
The Festival is free to the public to enjoy.