School: South High School
Student name: Walker Wilson
Grade level: 12
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Cori Wilson and Gerald Stevens
Walker Wilson, who is a senior at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of April 10.
He was nominated by the selection committee for his outstanding leadership in ROTC, academic 4.34 GPA and extracurricular involvement. Wilson participates in ROTC, marksmanship, football, indoor and outdoor track and field, and National Honor Society. He also holds the high weightlifting record for wresting at South High.
Wilson recently enlisted in the Wyoming Army National Guard. He drills one weekend a month and plans to go to basic training after he graduates. He also plans to attend the University of Wyoming and major in engineering.
ROTC instructor Lt. Col. Christopher Johnson shared that Wilson is a mentor to his freshman cadets. Teachers say he is kind, intelligent and a driven role model to his classmates.
Wilson said he would like to honor Principal Phil Thompson because of his years of leadership service and the opportunities he provides for all students.