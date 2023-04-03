School: Central High School
Student name: Atticus Spillman
Grade level: 12
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Lisa Spillman and Paul Spillman
Atticus Spillman, who is a senior at Central High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of April 3.
He was nominated by the selection committee because he is genuine and kind. He maintains a 3.354 GPA and has been accepted to attend college in Missoula, Montana next year with his sister.
According to the selection committee, during his junior year, Spillman became ill and kept up with schoolwork while homebound. He is doing very well now and was able to come back for his senior year.
Spillman has participated in tennis and chess club. He enjoys snowboarding with his family and friends.
His teachers shared that he is a model student and he is kind, self-motivated and always prepared for class.
His favorite teacher is Amy Tighe because her lesson plans are interesting and she teaches outside the box. She is very kind and encouraging to her students.