School: Carey Junior High School
Student name: Lauren Heny
Grade level: 7
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Chris Heny and Karla Heny
Lauren Heny, who is a seventh grade student at Carey Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 27.
She was nominated by the selection committee because she is a dedicated, reliable, intelligent and kind student.
Heny is the Carey vice president of Future Farmers of America and enjoys showing goats in FFA & 4-H.
She is involved in basketball, swimming, volleyball, and the Cheyenne Baseball league.
Her favorite teacher is Dan Sawyer, who makes science class fun within his assignments.