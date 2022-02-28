School: Carey Junior High
Student name: Ava Walsh
Grade level: 8
Parents’ names: Tim & Patty Walsh
Carey Junior High eighth grader Ava Walsh has been named the Feb. 28 Student of the Week.
She was nominated by the selection committee for working extremely hard in all her classes, setting a great example for her peers and for being an exemplary student.
The committee noted that Walsh has a noteworthy character as she is always someone who goes out of her way to help other students and staff around the school. They also said that she is a leader in both the halls and in extracurricular activities that she participates in.
Walsh is a member of National Junior Honor Society, and Carey’s basketball, track and volleyball teams. When not in school, she plays club volleyball and soccer.
“Ava’s attitude is always positive,” Carey Principal Derek Nissen said. “She represents the best of Carey Junior High.”