School: Johnson Junior High School
Student name: Gracee Grisham
Grade level: 8
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Katherine Jaber
Gracee Grisham, who is an eighth grader at Johnson Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 6.
She was nominated by the selection committee for her academic and civic contributions. Grisham maintains a 3.8 GPA and currently serves as an officer in the National Junior Honor Society. She is representing the state of Wyoming at the LEADS conference in Washington, D.C.
Through her role on student senate, Grisham helps coordinate the climate and culture of student activities and celebrations. Members of the community consider her to be a role model for her work in local dance classes with younger children.
Grisham wants everyone to succeed even when they aren’t having the best day. She loves art and school. She has been swimming for the last 12 years and is active in volleyball, basketball, golf and plays guitar.
She has helped with organizing Greenway cleanups and has plans to raise funds for donations to the local animal shelter. She and her friends are seeking ways to help their school while its custodial crew is short staffed.
Grisham’s favorite teacher is Ken Johnson because he is supportive and a good teacher.