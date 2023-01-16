School: Triumph High School
Student name: Kearra “Arlo” Siler
Grade level: 11
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Butch Siler and Paula Siler
Kearra “Arlo” Siler, who is an 11th grade student at Triumph High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 16.
She was nominated by the selection committee because she is a tremendously fun, respectful, and productive student. Siler is always in a good mood and is the first one to smile and take on an assigned task. She is patient, tolerant and liked by everyone.
As an example of her pro-social behavior, Siler once went above and beyond by sharing her favorite Russian salad dressing with everyone after an amusing circle conversation about the “best salad dressing.”
Siler’s favorite teacher is Doug Moratzka because he is charismatic, always in a good mood and helps push her to get her work done.