School: South High School
Student name: Savannah Judkins
Grade level: 12
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Brian Judkins and Janet Judkins
Savannah Judkins, who is a senior at South High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 2.
She was nominated by the selection committee for her outstanding academic success. She is ranked No. 1 in the senior class with a 4.321 GPA. The selection committee shared that Judkins is a quiet leader who works hard and is committed to excellence. Judkins is involved in the music community and has served as Master for Orchestra for the last three years. She has also been selected for All State Orchestra all four years of high school.
Judkins is an active participant in We the People, Color Guard, National Honor Society, band, jazz band, marching band and orchestra.
Outside of school she works at Hathaway and Coons Law Firm.
Judkins plans to attend college at the University Wyoming or Gonzaga University in Spokane Washington to pursue a degree in music education.
Her favorite teacher is Jaylene Willhite because she has been her musical mentor since seventh grade. Willhite has inspired her to become a music teacher.