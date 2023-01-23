School: McCormick Junior High School
Student name: Kaitlyn Meyrick
Grade level: 8
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Elizabeth Meyrick and Timothy Meyrick
Kaitlyn Meyrick, who is an eighth grade student at McCormick Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 23.
She was nominated by the selection committee because she is an academic rock star, a musician with McCormick Orchestra and a standout soccer player.
“No matter what community Kaitlyn is contributing to, she is doing it with zest, intelligence and kindness,” members of the selection committee said. “She is a remarkable combination of all three, always proud to work her hardest and be her best. She is a fantastic leader, a positive peer, and we so appreciate her.”
Meyrick likes to hang out with family and friends. She looks up to her older sister for inspiration. She enjoys orchestra, volleyball, and volunteering with her soccer club.
In the future, Meyrick wants to pursue a career in the medical field.
Her favorite teacher is Leslie Fox because she is inspirational and supportive.