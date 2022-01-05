School: Carey Junior High
Student name: Caden Haynes
Grade level: 7
Parents’ names: Andrew & Kelsey Haynes
Caden Haynes, who is a seventh grade student at Carey Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 10.
“Caden is a straight A student who is polite and extremely respectful to everyone,” members of the selection committee said. “He lives what it means to be kind to others and helps them to succeed.”
He volunteers to help his teachers by sweeping or doing extra clean-up in the classrooms. Haynes plays football, wrestles and is a member of WYCO Baseball Academy.
“Caden chooses to sit with the PALS students as he helps them and makes special effort to include them in all conversations,” committee members said. “He has a heart of gold.”