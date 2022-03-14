School: McCormick Junior High
Student name: Deron Walker
Grade level: 7
Parents’ names: Howard Walker and Tara Walker
Deron Walker, who is a seventh grade student at McCormick Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 14.
“Deron is a fantastic student and is definitely deserving of being our Student of the Week,” math teacher John Scott said. “He is kind and helpful to his fellow students, respectful to staff and a very hard worker.”
Along with being an outstanding student, Walker enjoys playing basketball, doing arts and crafts, drawing and playing video games. His favorite subjects are math and science and he is proud of his grades.
“Deron is a great student and always completes his work right away,” language arts teacher Erin McNamee said. “He is friendly, respectful and I think he is an excellent choice for this.”
Walker said that what he likes most about McCormick are the people because they are nice and kind. He also enjoys the teachers and the classes he takes.
“He is a great student with a fun personality,” substitute teacher Holly Coles said. “He has the best giggle laugh.”
Walker’s goal is to maintain good grades throughout his entire school career. He then plans on going to college and becoming an anesthesiologist.
“Deron exceeds expectations regarding behavior and quality of work,” social studies and U.S. history teacher Jessica Edwards said. “He is a quiet, funny student with a gentle nature and his laugh is contagious. He is an excellent choice for Student of the Week.”