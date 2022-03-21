School: East High
Student name: Melissa Kidd
Grade level: 10
Parents’ names: Sandra and Andrew Kidd
East High sophomore Melissa Kidd has been named the March 21 Student of the Week.
She was nominated by the selection committee for maintaining a 3.5 GPA, having excellent attendance and grades and for being incredibly involved in extracurricular activities while both in and outside of school.
According to the committee, Kidd is involved in Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC), tennis, soccer and orchestra. She also participated in the Poetry Out Loud competition and won champion for the 2021-2022 school year.
When not in school, Kidd volunteered as a cat handler at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, played for the Cheyenne soccer league and participated in Girls Scouts. She is an active member of Boys Scouts of America and will receive her Eagle Scout badge in November 2022.
After graduation, Kidd plans to attend Laramie County Community College. She then wants to transfer to the University of Wyoming or the University of Northern Colorado Greeley to earn a degree as an accountant or secondary school social studies teacher.
“Melissa is our Student of the Week because as a sophomore she is taking full advantage of her high school experience,” East High guidance counselor Sly Johnson said.