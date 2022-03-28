School: Johnson Junior High
Student name: Devin Hawk
Grade level: 7
Parents’ names: Adam and Sarah Hawk
Devin Hawk, who is a seventh grader at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 28.
He was nominated by the selection committee for being a stellar math student who is enrolled in honors math, science and world geography courses along with his 4.0 GPA.
“Devin has the self-confidence to flourish in a class that is a grade above his peers,” math teacher Debi Parker said.
Language arts teacher Quinton Bledsoe states that Hawk thrives in any situation and is always willing to go above and beyond for himself and his fellow classmates.
“Devin has a goal-oriented mindset which will guide him to be successful throughout his life,” physical education teacher Ashton Horsley added.
Science teacher Dan Sawyer said Hawk works cooperatively and collaboratively with his classmates, goes above and beyond and does more than the required course work.
“His interactions with adults and students demonstrate a level of empathy and maturity that is beyond most people his age,” social studies teacher Karen Perez said.
In his spare time, Hawks volunteers as a teacher’s aide with toddlers at his church. He also enjoys reading, hanging out with his friends, playing video games and recreational and competitive soccer.
In the future, Hawk’s goal is to earn a bachelor’s degree in a math or science related field.