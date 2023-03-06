School: Triumph High School
Student name: Hannah Astorga
Grade level: 11
Parents’/Guardians’ names: KayCee Astorga
Hannah Astorga, who is an 11th grade student at Triumph High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 6.
She was nominated by the selection committee because she has earned a 3.64 GPA and has been on honor roll every quarter.
Astorga fosters a positive attitude and is accepting of others. In the classroom she gives thoughtful answers and engages others.
She said she likes that Triumph High School has small class sizes, more support and friendliness.
After graduating she plans to pursue a career in nursing.
The selection committee said Astorga works extremely hard at school and has a part-time job.
Her favorite teacher is Leigh Ann Ojeda who is very supportive and has a professional attitude.