School: Triumph High School
Student name: Emily Torres
Grade level: 11
Parent’s names: Eva Ortega
Emily Torres, who is a junior at Triumph High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 7.
She was nominated by the selection committee for her ability to be a trustworthy, reliable, good-humored student with dedication to having exemplary grades.
According to the committee, Torres is always willing to help her classmates with everything from solving a tough math problem to helping new Discovery students make their spartan helmets for their graduation parade.
“She has the combination of a positive attitude and the belief that she can always improve, which has led to a tremendous amount of growth during her time here,” members of the selection committee said.
Torres is an active member of both the National Honor Society and SkillsUSA. She has spent time representing Triumph well in both local and national competitions.
After school, Torres works with the GEMS program where she mentors younger students.
“Emily is a leader in our building, always modeling Discovery skills for other students,” Triumph Principal Troy Lake said. “She exemplifies what it means to be a great student, classmate and friend and we are so glad that she is here at Triumph.”