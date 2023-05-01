School: McCormick Junior High School
Student name: Rhett Hussey
Grade level: 8
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Nancy Hussey and Rock Hussey
Rhett Hussey, who is an eighth grade student at McCormick Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 1.
He was nominated by the selection committee because he is kind, respectful and always gives his best. He is a leader among his peers and is a model student.
Hussey always challenges himself, setting high goals and achieving them. He enjoys video games, working on his car with his dad and making new friends.
Hussey hopes to pursue a career in engineering.
His favorite teacher is Matt Owen because he makes his class engaging and fun.