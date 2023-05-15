School: Johnson Junior High School
Student name: Eliana Pacheco
Grade level: 8
Parents’/Guardians’ names: Briana Moyte and Isaiah Pacheco
Eliana Pacheco, who is an eighth grader at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 15.
She was nominated by the selection committee for working hard to represent her family and school positively in all aspects of her life. Pacheco maintains good grades and is a kind and genuine person with an infectious smile.
She has also been involved in soccer club for nine years. In her spare time, Pacheco supports her church by assisting in community projects.
Pacheco wants to start her own business as a cosmetologist. She is already looking at schools to achieve this dream after high school.
Her favorite teacher is Dashay Hunt because he pushes her to do her best and is a supportive and caring teacher.