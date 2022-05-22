School: Central High
Student name: Conner Hyatt
Grade level: 10
Parents’ names: Douglas and Jennifer Hyatt
Conner Hyatt, who is a sophomore at Central High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of May 23.
He was nominated by the selection committee for his work ethic and commitment to his academics.
“Conner is respectful, intentional and goal oriented,” Principal Fred George said.
Hyatt holds a weighted GPA of 3.75 and he is enrolled in Honors biology, wood technology and consumer auto courses.
He plays football for Central High and has participated I track.
During his free time, Hyatt likes to workout and watch football.
In the future, Hyatt would like to play football collegiately and attend college on an academic scholarship. He would like to study to be a physical therapist.