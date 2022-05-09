School: East High
Student name: Jenna Merritt
Grade level: 12
Parents’ names: Chris and Steve Merritt
East High senior Jenna Merritt has been named the May 9 Student of the Week.
According to the selection committee, Merritt is a dedicated student, kind to everyone, reliable and conscientious.
She has been an International Baccalaureate (IB) student since her freshman year in high school and is pursuing an IB diploma.
Merritt is involved in SkillsUSA, art and plays volleyball. She also has a sister who is in the IB program at East.
“Jenna is willing to discuss issues that are controversial but is able to keep an open mind and listen to the other side,” East High IB Program Coordinator Jon Lever said. “She truly embodies the idea of listening to understand, rather than listening to respond.”