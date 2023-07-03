The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.
Week of July 3rd
Monday
11 am Fitness Class
2 pm Tai Chi
Tuesday
Holiday
Wednesday
9 am Reiki
11 am Fitness Class
2 pm Tai Chi
Thursday
10 am Yoga
1 pm Poker
Friday
10:30 Blood Pressure Checks
11 am Fitness Class
12:30 pm Bridge
12:45 Strawberry Sundae Social
1 pm Bingo
Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm
Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm