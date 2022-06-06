Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.

 

Week of June 6th

Monday

11 amFitness class

2 pm Tai Chi

Tuesday

10 am Yoga,

1 pm Poker

2 pm Afternoon movie

5:30 pm Bridge lessons

6:30 pm Bridge, Tuesday

Wednesday

9 am REIKI, Wednesday (by appointment only)

11 amFitness class

1 pm Ear Acupuncture

2 pm Tai Chi,

Thursday

8 am Leave to Bull Durham Casino

10 am Yoga

1 pm Poker

Friday

11 amFitness class

Bridge, Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, Friday, 1 p.m.

 

  • Pool and snooker tables open week days, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Fitness Center, open week days, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tags