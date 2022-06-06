The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.
Week of June 6th
Monday
11 amFitness class
2 pm Tai Chi
Tuesday
10 am Yoga,
1 pm Poker
2 pm Afternoon movie
5:30 pm Bridge lessons
6:30 pm Bridge, Tuesday
Wednesday
9 am REIKI, Wednesday (by appointment only)
11 amFitness class
1 pm Ear Acupuncture
2 pm Tai Chi,
Thursday
8 am Leave to Bull Durham Casino
10 am Yoga
1 pm Poker
Friday
11 amFitness class
Bridge, Friday, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, Friday, 1 p.m.
- Pool and snooker tables open week days, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Fitness Center, open week days, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.