The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.
Week of May 29th
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
10 am Yoga
1 pm Poker
5:30 pm Bridge Lessons
6:30 pm Bridge
Wednesday
9 am Reiki
11 am Fitness Class
2 pm Tai Chi
Thursday
10 am Yoga
1 pm Poker
Friday
10:30 Blood Pressure Checks
11 am Fitness Class
12:30 pm Bridge
1 pm Bingo
Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm
Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm