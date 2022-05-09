Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.

 

Week of May 9th

Monday

11 am Fitness Class

2 pm Tai Chi

Tuesday

10 am Yoga

11 am Ear Acupuncture

1 pm Texas Hold’em

2 pm Afternoon Movie

5:30 pm Bridge Lessons

6:30 pm Bridge

Wednesday

9 am REIKI (by appointment only)

11 am Fitness Class

2 pm Tai Chi

Thursday

8 am Leave to Bull Durham Casino

10 am Yoga

1 pm Texas Hold’em

Friday

11 am Fitness Class

12:30 pm Bridge

12:45 pm Apple Pie Social

1 pm Free Bingo

  • Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm
  • Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm   

