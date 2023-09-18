The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.

Week of September 18th

Monday

11 am Fitness Class

2 pm Tai Chi

Tuesday

10 am Yoga

1 pm Poker

1pm Pinochle

2 pm Afternoon Movie

5:30 pm Bridge Lesson

6:30 pm Bridge

Wednesday

9 am Reiki

11 am Fitness Class

1 pm Birthday Party Bingo

2 pm Tai Chi

Thursday

10 am Yoga

1 pm Poker

1 pm Pinochle

Friday

11 am Fitness Class

12:30 pm Bridge

1 pm Bingo

Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm

Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm

