The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information.
Week of September 4th
Monday
Holiday
Tuesday
10 am Yoga
1 pm Poker
1pm Pinochle
2 pm Afternoon Movie
5:30 pm Bridge Lesson
6:30 pm Bridge
Wednesday
9 am Reiki
11 am Fitness Class
2 pm Tai Chi
Thursday
8 am Bull Durham Casino
10 am Yoga
1 pm Poker
1 pm Pinochle
Friday
11 am Fitness Class
12:30 pm Bridge
1 pm Bingo
Pool and Snooker tables, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm
Fitness Center, open weekdays, 8 am – 3 pm