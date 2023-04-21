Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, April 21

Soft Shell Taco, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Pears

Saturday, April 22

Ham & Cheese Wraps, Tater Tots, Celery Sticks, Mixed Fruit

Sunday, April 23

Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Broccoli, Orange

Monday, April 24

Hamburgers, Lettuce, Tomato, Macaroni Salad, Apples

Tuesday, April 25

BBQ Chicken, White Rice, Corn, Banana

Wednesday, April 26

Chef Salad, Ham, Turkey, Tomato Soup, Peaches, Crackers, Choc Pudding

Thursday, April 27

Smothered Pork chops, White Rice, Green Beans, Plums

Friday, April 28

Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Brussel Sprouts, Apricots

