The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, April 21
Soft Shell Taco, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Pears
Saturday, April 22
Ham & Cheese Wraps, Tater Tots, Celery Sticks, Mixed Fruit
Sunday, April 23
Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Broccoli, Orange
Monday, April 24
Hamburgers, Lettuce, Tomato, Macaroni Salad, Apples
Tuesday, April 25
BBQ Chicken, White Rice, Corn, Banana
Wednesday, April 26
Chef Salad, Ham, Turkey, Tomato Soup, Peaches, Crackers, Choc Pudding
Thursday, April 27
Smothered Pork chops, White Rice, Green Beans, Plums
Friday, April 28
Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Brussel Sprouts, Apricots