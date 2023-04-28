Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, April 28

Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Brussel Sprouts, Apricots

Saturday, April 29

Hot Dog Baked Beans, Macaroni Salad, Apple Slices

Sunday, April 30

Chicken Strips, Steak Fries, Green Beans, Orange

Monday, May 1

Lasagna, Spinach, Peaches, Garlic Bread

Tuesday, May 2

Ham & Beans, Carrots, Applesauce, Corn Bread

Wednesday, May 3

Chicken Salad, Broccoli, Celery/Carrot Sticks, Pears

Thursday, May 4

Tater Tot Casserole, Green Beans, Melon, Cookie

Friday, May 5

Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potato, Corn, Pineapples

