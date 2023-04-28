The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, April 28
Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Brussel Sprouts, Apricots
Saturday, April 29
Hot Dog Baked Beans, Macaroni Salad, Apple Slices
Sunday, April 30
Chicken Strips, Steak Fries, Green Beans, Orange
Monday, May 1
Lasagna, Spinach, Peaches, Garlic Bread
Tuesday, May 2
Ham & Beans, Carrots, Applesauce, Corn Bread
Wednesday, May 3
Chicken Salad, Broccoli, Celery/Carrot Sticks, Pears
Thursday, May 4
Tater Tot Casserole, Green Beans, Melon, Cookie
Friday, May 5
Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potato, Corn, Pineapples