The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, April 7

Chili Rellenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Beans, Applecrisp

Saturday, April 8

Cheeseburgers, Fries, Potato Salad, Apple

Sunday, April 9

Pizza Boats, Green Beans, Pears

Monday, April 10

Sub Sandwiches, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Tomato Soup, Banana

Tuesday, April 11

Chili Beans, French Fries, Mixed Fruit, Peas, Cinnamon Toast

Wednesday, April 12

Sausage Biscuit Egg Bake, Green Beans, Pineapple

Thursday, April 13

Baked Chicken, White Rice, Brussel Sprouts, Grapes

Friday, April 14

Patty Melt, Grilled Onion, Potato Wedges, Broccoli, Peaches

