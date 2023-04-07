The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, April 7
Chili Rellenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Beans, Applecrisp
Saturday, April 8
Cheeseburgers, Fries, Potato Salad, Apple
Sunday, April 9
Pizza Boats, Green Beans, Pears
Monday, April 10
Sub Sandwiches, Lettuce, Tomato, Chips, Tomato Soup, Banana
Tuesday, April 11
Chili Beans, French Fries, Mixed Fruit, Peas, Cinnamon Toast
Wednesday, April 12
Sausage Biscuit Egg Bake, Green Beans, Pineapple
Thursday, April 13
Baked Chicken, White Rice, Brussel Sprouts, Grapes
Friday, April 14
Patty Melt, Grilled Onion, Potato Wedges, Broccoli, Peaches