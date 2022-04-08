Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, April 8

BLT, (or) fish, lettuce, tomato, chips, garden salad, mandarin orange

 

Saturday, April 9

Little pizza, garden salad, apple

Sunday, April 10

Cheese omelet, bacon, garden salad, toast, banana

Monday, April 11 

Sloppy joes, steak fries, celery, carrot sticks, garden salad, apple

 

Tuesday, April 12

BBQ chicken, baked potato, asparagus, garden salad, bread, jello with crushed pineapple

Wednesday, April 13

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, French cut green beans, garden salad, bread, orange

 

Thursday, April 14

Stuffed pork chops, white rice, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, applesauce

Friday, April 15

Tostadas, (or) fish, beef, beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, mixed fruit

Tags