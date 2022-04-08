The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, April 8
BLT, (or) fish, lettuce, tomato, chips, garden salad, mandarin orange
Saturday, April 9
Little pizza, garden salad, apple
Sunday, April 10
Cheese omelet, bacon, garden salad, toast, banana
Monday, April 11
Sloppy joes, steak fries, celery, carrot sticks, garden salad, apple
Tuesday, April 12
BBQ chicken, baked potato, asparagus, garden salad, bread, jello with crushed pineapple
Wednesday, April 13
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, French cut green beans, garden salad, bread, orange
Thursday, April 14
Stuffed pork chops, white rice, mixed veggies, garden salad, bread, applesauce
Friday, April 15
Tostadas, (or) fish, beef, beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, mixed fruit