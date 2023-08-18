Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, August 18

Chicken Patties, Lettuce/Tomato, Onion Rings, Cherry Crisp

Saturday, August 19

Western Egg Bake, Bacon, Tater Tots, Plums

Sunday, August 20

Ham & Cheese Wraps, Hash Brown

Monday, August 21

Milk Can Dinner, Polish Sausage, Corn on Cob, Potatoes, Pineapples

Tuesday, August 22

Potato Bar, Bacon Bits, Sour Cream, Green Beans, Mix Fruit Jello

Wednesday, August 23

Chili Beans, French Fries, Brussel Sprouts, Apricots

Thursday, August 24

Sub Sandwich, Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken Noodle Soup, Grapes

Friday, August 25

Beef Super Nachos, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spanish Rice, Banana

