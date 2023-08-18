The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, August 18
Chicken Patties, Lettuce/Tomato, Onion Rings, Cherry Crisp
Saturday, August 19
Western Egg Bake, Bacon, Tater Tots, Plums
Sunday, August 20
Ham & Cheese Wraps, Hash Brown
Monday, August 21
Milk Can Dinner, Polish Sausage, Corn on Cob, Potatoes, Pineapples
Tuesday, August 22
Potato Bar, Bacon Bits, Sour Cream, Green Beans, Mix Fruit Jello
Wednesday, August 23
Chili Beans, French Fries, Brussel Sprouts, Apricots
Thursday, August 24
Sub Sandwich, Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken Noodle Soup, Grapes
Friday, August 25
Beef Super Nachos, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spanish Rice, Banana