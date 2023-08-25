Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, August 25

Beef Super Nachos, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spanish Rice, Banana

Saturday, August 26

Hot Dog, Potato Salad, Chip, Watermelon

Sunday, August 27

Egg Salad Sandwiches, Chips, Mix Veggies, Applesauce

Monday, August 28

Chicken Fried Steak, Mash Potato, Carrots, Pears

Tuesday, August 29

Liver & Onions, Steak Fries, Peas, Peaches

Wednesday, August 30

Sausage Biscuit Egg Bake, Sausage Links, Hash Browns, Orange

Thursday, August 31

Goulash, Elbow Noodles, Green Beans, Pineapples

Friday, September 1

Pork Chop, Scallop Potato, Zucchini, Peaches

