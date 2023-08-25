The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, August 25
Beef Super Nachos, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Spanish Rice, Banana
Saturday, August 26
Hot Dog, Potato Salad, Chip, Watermelon
Sunday, August 27
Egg Salad Sandwiches, Chips, Mix Veggies, Applesauce
Monday, August 28
Chicken Fried Steak, Mash Potato, Carrots, Pears
Tuesday, August 29
Liver & Onions, Steak Fries, Peas, Peaches
Wednesday, August 30
Sausage Biscuit Egg Bake, Sausage Links, Hash Browns, Orange
Thursday, August 31
Goulash, Elbow Noodles, Green Beans, Pineapples
Friday, September 1
Pork Chop, Scallop Potato, Zucchini, Peaches