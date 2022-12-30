Laramie County Senior Services Logo

Senior Center Lunch Menu 

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, December 30

Tostadas with lettuce and tomatoes, fideo, butterscotch pudding

 

Saturday, December 31

Chicken nuggets, chips, corn, garden salad, bread, peaches

 

Sunday, January 1

CLOSED

 

Monday, January 2

CLOSED

 

Tuesday, January 3

BLT, lettuce, tomato, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, crackers, pears

 

Wednesday, January 4

Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, peaches

 

Thursday, January 5

Chili dogs, French fries, green beans, garden salad, mandarin oranges

 

Friday, January 6

Goulash, elbow noodles, brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, apple crisp, butterscotch pudding

