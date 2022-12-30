Senior Center Lunch Menu
The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, December 30
Tostadas with lettuce and tomatoes, fideo, butterscotch pudding
Saturday, December 31
Chicken nuggets, chips, corn, garden salad, bread, peaches
Sunday, January 1
CLOSED
Monday, January 2
CLOSED
Tuesday, January 3
BLT, lettuce, tomato, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, crackers, pears
Wednesday, January 4
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, peaches
Thursday, January 5
Chili dogs, French fries, green beans, garden salad, mandarin oranges
Friday, January 6
Goulash, elbow noodles, brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, apple crisp, butterscotch pudding