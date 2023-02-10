The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, February 10
Soft Shell Taco, Cheese, Lettuce, Spanish Rice, Apple
Saturday, February 11
Western Egg Bake, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pears
Sunday, February 12
Tuna Salad Sandwich, Tomato Slice, Chips, Peaches
Monday, February 13
Patty Melt, Grilled Onions, Potato Wedges, Mix Veggies, Vanilla Pudding
Tuesday, February 14
Chicken Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Bread, Cherry Pie
Wednesday, February 15
Chili Beans, Cauliflower, Tropical Fruit, Cinnamon Roll
Thursday, February 16
Stuffed Bell Peppers, Rice, Corn, Banana
Friday, February 17
Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Apricots, Butterscotch Pudding