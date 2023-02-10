Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, February 10

Soft Shell Taco, Cheese, Lettuce, Spanish Rice, Apple

Saturday, February 11

Western Egg Bake, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pears

Sunday, February 12

Tuna Salad Sandwich, Tomato Slice, Chips, Peaches

Monday, February 13

Patty Melt, Grilled Onions, Potato Wedges, Mix Veggies, Vanilla Pudding

Tuesday, February 14

Chicken Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Bread, Cherry Pie

Wednesday, February 15

Chili Beans, Cauliflower, Tropical Fruit, Cinnamon Roll

Thursday, February 16

Stuffed Bell Peppers, Rice, Corn, Banana

Friday, February 17

Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Apricots, Butterscotch Pudding

