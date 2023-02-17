Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, February 17

Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Apricots, Butterscotch Pudding

Saturday, February 18

Grilled Ham & Cheese, Tomato Soup, Peaches

Sunday, February 19

Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Pears

Monday, February 20

Closed for Presidents Day

Tuesday, February 21

Ham, Rice Pilaf, Carrots, Applesauce

Wednesday, February 22

Tilapia, Spinach, Peaches, Garlic Bread

Thursday, February 23

Goulash, Broccoli, Apricots

Friday, February 24

Fish, Beef Enchilada Casserole, Lettuce/Tomatoes, Beans, Pineapple

