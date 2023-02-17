The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, February 17
Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Apricots, Butterscotch Pudding
Saturday, February 18
Grilled Ham & Cheese, Tomato Soup, Peaches
Sunday, February 19
Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Pears
Monday, February 20
Closed for Presidents Day
Tuesday, February 21
Ham, Rice Pilaf, Carrots, Applesauce
Wednesday, February 22
Tilapia, Spinach, Peaches, Garlic Bread
Thursday, February 23
Goulash, Broccoli, Apricots
Friday, February 24
Fish, Beef Enchilada Casserole, Lettuce/Tomatoes, Beans, Pineapple