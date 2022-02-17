Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, February 18

Chicken chipotle burrito, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, orange

 

Saturday, February 19 

Grilled cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, carrots, celery, garden salad, banana

Sunday, February 20

Sloppy joes, tater tots, corn, garden salad, pears

Monday, February 21 

Chef salad, tomato soup, garden salad, crackers, orange

 

Tuesday, February 22

Chicken and dumplings, broccoli, garden salad, bread, apple crisp

Wednesday, February 23

Chimichangas, pinto beans, Spanish rice, garden salad, grapes

 

Thursday, February 24

Chicken salad sandwich, chips, pork and beans, garden salad, orange

Friday, February 25

Ham and fried rice, peas, carrots, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail

Tags