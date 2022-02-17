The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, February 18
Chicken chipotle burrito, Spanish rice, lettuce, tomato, orange
Saturday, February 19
Grilled cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup, carrots, celery, garden salad, banana
Sunday, February 20
Sloppy joes, tater tots, corn, garden salad, pears
Monday, February 21
Chef salad, tomato soup, garden salad, crackers, orange
Tuesday, February 22
Chicken and dumplings, broccoli, garden salad, bread, apple crisp
Wednesday, February 23
Chimichangas, pinto beans, Spanish rice, garden salad, grapes
Thursday, February 24
Chicken salad sandwich, chips, pork and beans, garden salad, orange
Friday, February 25
Ham and fried rice, peas, carrots, garden salad, bread, fruit cocktail