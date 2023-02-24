Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, February 24

Fish, Beef Enchilada Casserole, Lettuce/Tomatoes, Beans, Pineapple

Saturday, February 25

Chicken Nuggets, Fries, Green Beans, Plums

Sunday, February 26

Pizza Boats, Peas, Orange

Monday, February 27

BLT’s, Lettuce/Tomato, Broccoli Soup, Mixed Fruit

Tuesday, February 28

Oven Fried Chicken, Baked Potato, California Blend, Mandarin Oranges

Wednesday, March 1

French Dip, Steak Fries, Peas, Oranges

Thursday, March 2

Roast Beef, Yams, Green Beans, Pineapples

Friday, March 3

Fish or Taco, Lettuce/Tomato, Spanish Rice, Vanilla Pudding

Tags