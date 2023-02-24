The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, February 24
Fish, Beef Enchilada Casserole, Lettuce/Tomatoes, Beans, Pineapple
Saturday, February 25
Chicken Nuggets, Fries, Green Beans, Plums
Sunday, February 26
Pizza Boats, Peas, Orange
Monday, February 27
BLT’s, Lettuce/Tomato, Broccoli Soup, Mixed Fruit
Tuesday, February 28
Oven Fried Chicken, Baked Potato, California Blend, Mandarin Oranges
Wednesday, March 1
French Dip, Steak Fries, Peas, Oranges
Thursday, March 2
Roast Beef, Yams, Green Beans, Pineapples
Friday, March 3
Fish or Taco, Lettuce/Tomato, Spanish Rice, Vanilla Pudding