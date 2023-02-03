The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, February 3
Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Spinach, Pears, Garlic Bread
Saturday, February 4
Ham Wrap, Tater Tots, Celery/Carrot Sticks, Fruit Cocktail
Sunday, February 5
White Chicken Chili, Carrots, Plums
Monday, February 6
Pork Chops, Rice Pilaf, Broccoli, Applesauce
Tuesday, February 7
Pizza, Corn, Mixed Fruit, Cookie
Wednesday, February 8
Beef Stroganoff, Egg Noodles, Peas & Carrots, Peaches
Thursday, February 9
Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Pineapple
Friday, February 10
Western Egg Bake, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pears