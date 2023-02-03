Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, February 3

Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Spinach, Pears, Garlic Bread

Saturday, February 4

Ham Wrap, Tater Tots, Celery/Carrot Sticks, Fruit Cocktail

Sunday, February 5

White Chicken Chili, Carrots, Plums

 

Monday, February 6

Pork Chops, Rice Pilaf, Broccoli, Applesauce

Tuesday, February 7

Pizza, Corn, Mixed Fruit, Cookie

Wednesday, February 8

Beef Stroganoff, Egg Noodles, Peas & Carrots, Peaches

Thursday, February 9

Country Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Pineapple

Friday, February 10

Western Egg Bake, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pears

