The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, February 4

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, pineapple

Saturday, February 5

Meatball sandwich, pasta salad, carrots, garden salad, pears

Sunday, February 6

Scrambled eggs, ham slices, hash browns, green beans, garden salad, bread, plums

Monday, February 7 

Tater tot casserole, peas, garden salad, bread, pineapple

 

Tuesday, February 8

Cheeseburger, French fries, lettuce, tomato, garden salad, peaches

Wednesday, February 9

Baked chicken, wild rice, asparagus, garden salad, bread, strawberries

 

Thursday, February 10

Ham and beans, tomato and cucumber, garden salad, corn bread, applesauce

Friday, February 11

Spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, garden salad, garlic bread, mixed fruit, cookie

