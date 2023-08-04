The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, August 4
French Dip, Macaroni Salad, Broccoli, Apples
Saturday, August 5
Chicken Strips, Fries, Mix Veggies, Vanilla Pudding
Sunday, August 6
Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, Macaroni Salad, Pears
Monday, August 7
Philly Cheese Steak, Steak Fries, Green Beans, Mix Fruit
Tuesday, August 8
Chicken, White Rice, Peas, Plums
Wednesday, August 9
Beef Tenderloin w/Sauce, Mash Potato, Mix Veggies, Peaches
Thursday, August 10
BBQ Ribs, Baked Potato, Corn, Apple Crisp
Friday, August 11
Soft Shell Taco, Lettuce/Tomato, Beans, Pears