The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, August 4

French Dip, Macaroni Salad, Broccoli, Apples

Saturday, August 5

Chicken Strips, Fries, Mix Veggies, Vanilla Pudding

Sunday, August 6

Cheeseburger, Baked Beans, Macaroni Salad, Pears

Monday, August 7

Philly Cheese Steak, Steak Fries, Green Beans, Mix Fruit

Tuesday, August 8

Chicken, White Rice, Peas, Plums

Wednesday, August 9

Beef Tenderloin w/Sauce, Mash Potato, Mix Veggies, Peaches

Thursday, August 10

BBQ Ribs, Baked Potato, Corn, Apple Crisp

Friday, August 11

Soft Shell Taco, Lettuce/Tomato, Beans, Pears

