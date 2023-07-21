The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, July 21
Chili Rellenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans, Mixed Fruit, Butterscotch Pudding
Saturday, July 22
Ham & Cheese Wraps, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Apple
Sunday, July 23
Egg Salad Sandwich, Chips, Mix Veggies, Applesauce
Monday, July 24
Tuna Casserole, Peas, Pineapple
Tuesday, July 25
Baked Chicken, White Rice, Corn, Grapes
Wednesday, July 26
Sack Lunch Sandwiches, Lettuce/Tomato, Chips, Celery, Cookie
Thursday, July 27
Lasagna, Spinach, Pears, Garlic Bread
Friday, July 28
Chili Dogs, Potato Salad, Green Beans, Bananas