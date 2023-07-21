Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, July 21

Chili Rellenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Beans, Mixed Fruit, Butterscotch Pudding

Saturday, July 22

Ham & Cheese Wraps, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Apple

Sunday, July 23

Egg Salad Sandwich, Chips, Mix Veggies, Applesauce

Monday, July 24

Tuna Casserole, Peas, Pineapple

Tuesday, July 25

Baked Chicken, White Rice, Corn, Grapes

Wednesday, July 26

Sack Lunch Sandwiches, Lettuce/Tomato, Chips, Celery, Cookie

Thursday, July 27

Lasagna, Spinach, Pears, Garlic Bread

Friday, July 28

Chili Dogs, Potato Salad, Green Beans, Bananas

