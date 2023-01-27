The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, January 27
Nachos, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Cherry Crisp
Saturday, January 28
Cheeseburgers, Fries, Macaroni Salad, Apple
Sunday, January 29
Turkey Sandwich, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Pears
Monday, January 30
Tater Tot Casserole, Peas, Pineapple
Tuesday, January 31
BBQ Chicken, White Rice, Brussel Sprouts, Apricots, Chocolate Pudding
Wednesday, February 1
Chicken Salad Sandwich, Potato Fries, Carrot/Celery Sticks, Plums
Thursday, February 2
Beef Stew, Broccoli, Corn Bread, Peaches
Friday, February 3
Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Spinach, Pears, Garlic Bread