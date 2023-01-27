Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, January 27

Nachos, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Cherry Crisp

Saturday, January 28

Cheeseburgers, Fries, Macaroni Salad, Apple

Sunday, January 29

Turkey Sandwich, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Pears

Monday, January 30

Tater Tot Casserole, Peas, Pineapple

Tuesday, January 31

BBQ Chicken, White Rice, Brussel Sprouts, Apricots, Chocolate Pudding

Wednesday, February 1

Chicken Salad Sandwich, Potato Fries, Carrot/Celery Sticks, Plums

Thursday, February 2

Beef Stew, Broccoli, Corn Bread, Peaches

Friday, February 3

Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Spinach, Pears, Garlic Bread

