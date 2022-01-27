Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, January 28

Smothered pork chops, mushrooms, gravy, broccoli, garden salad, bread pineapple

Saturday, January 29

Tuna salad sandwich, tomato soup, garden salad, crackers, apple

Sunday, January 30

Chicken sandwich, potato salad, tomato slice, garden salad, mandarin orange

Monday, January 31

Fried catfish, chips, California blend, garden salad, bread, pears

Tuesday, February 1

Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, garlic bread, peaches

Wednesday February 2

French dip, potato salad, carrots, garden salad, sliced apples

Thursday, February 3

BLT’s, lettuce, tomato, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, apricots

Friday, February 4

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, pineapple

Tags