The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, January 28
Smothered pork chops, mushrooms, gravy, broccoli, garden salad, bread pineapple
Saturday, January 29
Tuna salad sandwich, tomato soup, garden salad, crackers, apple
Sunday, January 30
Chicken sandwich, potato salad, tomato slice, garden salad, mandarin orange
Monday, January 31
Fried catfish, chips, California blend, garden salad, bread, pears
Tuesday, February 1
Lasagna, spinach, garden salad, garlic bread, peaches
Wednesday February 2
French dip, potato salad, carrots, garden salad, sliced apples
Thursday, February 3
BLT’s, lettuce, tomato, chicken noodle soup, garden salad, apricots
Friday, February 4
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, bread, pineapple