The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, January 6

Goulash, elbow noodles, brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, apple crisp, butterscotch pudding

 

Saturday, January 7

Grilled cheese sandwich, chips, tomato soup, garden salad, crackers, pears

 

Sunday, January 8

Sloppy joes, cheese sticks, carrot/celery sticks, garden salad, pineapple

 

Monday, January 9

Baked chicken, baked potatoes, broccoli, apricots

 

Tuesday, January 10

French Dip ,steak fries, peas, applesauce

 

Wednesday, January 11

Lasagna, spinach, mixed fruit, garlic bread

 

Thursday, January 12

Tilapia, tater tots, mixed veggies, peaches

 

Friday, January 13

Tuna salad sandwiches, celery, chicken noodle soup, orange

