The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, January 6
Goulash, elbow noodles, brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, apple crisp, butterscotch pudding
Saturday, January 7
Grilled cheese sandwich, chips, tomato soup, garden salad, crackers, pears
Sunday, January 8
Sloppy joes, cheese sticks, carrot/celery sticks, garden salad, pineapple
Monday, January 9
Baked chicken, baked potatoes, broccoli, apricots
Tuesday, January 10
French Dip ,steak fries, peas, applesauce
Wednesday, January 11
Lasagna, spinach, mixed fruit, garlic bread
Thursday, January 12
Tilapia, tater tots, mixed veggies, peaches
Friday, January 13
Tuna salad sandwiches, celery, chicken noodle soup, orange