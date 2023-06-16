The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, June 16
Beef Super Nachos, Lettuce, Tomato, Pinto Beans, Jello
Saturday, June 17
Hot Dog, French Fries, Peas, Plums
Sunday, June 18
Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Apple Pie
Monday, June 19
Roast Beef, Baked Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Orange
Tuesday, June 20
Hot Dog, French Fries, Pork & Beans, Peaches
Wednesday, June 21
Beef Stroganoff Noodles, California Blend, Plums
Thursday, June 22
Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Corn, Garlic Bread, Chocolate Pudding
Friday, June 23
Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, Apricots