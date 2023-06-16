Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, June 16

Beef Super Nachos, Lettuce, Tomato, Pinto Beans, Jello

Saturday, June 17

Hot Dog, French Fries, Peas, Plums

Sunday, June 18

Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Apple Pie

Monday, June 19

Roast Beef, Baked Potato, Brussel Sprouts, Orange

Tuesday, June 20

Hot Dog, French Fries, Pork & Beans, Peaches

Wednesday, June 21

Beef Stroganoff Noodles, California Blend, Plums

Thursday, June 22

Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Corn, Garlic Bread, Chocolate Pudding

Friday, June 23

Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, Apricots

Tags