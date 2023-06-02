The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, June 2
Chili Rellenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Refried Beans, Banana
Saturday, June 3
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Tomato Soup, Peaches
Sunday, June 4
Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Broccoli, Mix Fruit
Monday, June 5
Cheeseburger, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Pears
Tuesday, June 6
BBQ Ribs, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Cantaloupe
Wednesday, June 7
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Tomato Soup, Potato Salad, Peaches
Thursday, June 8
Sausage Egg Bake, Biscuits Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit Cocktail
Friday, June 9
Lasagna, Spinach, Pears, Garlic Bread