The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, June 2

Chili Rellenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Refried Beans, Banana

Saturday, June 3

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Tomato Soup, Peaches

Sunday, June 4

Spaghetti Meat Sauce, Broccoli, Mix Fruit

Monday, June 5

Cheeseburger, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Pears

Tuesday, June 6

BBQ Ribs, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Cantaloupe

Wednesday, June 7

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Tomato Soup, Potato Salad, Peaches

Thursday, June 8

Sausage Egg Bake, Biscuits Gravy, Green Beans, Fruit Cocktail

Friday, June 9

Lasagna, Spinach, Pears, Garlic Bread

