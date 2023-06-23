The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, June 23
Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, Apricots
Saturday, June 24
Chicken Nuggets, Fries, Green Beans, Watermelon
Sunday, June 25
Pizza, Peas, Cantaloupe
Monday, June 26
Ham & Beans, Green Beans, Peaches, Corn Bread
Tuesday, June 27
Pork Chops, Baked Potato, Corn, Applesauce
Wednesday, June 28
Sloppy Joe, Mac Salad, Potato Chips, Watermelon
Thursday, June 29
Tater Tot Casserole, Mix Veggies, Peaches
Friday, June 30
Beef Tacos, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Orange