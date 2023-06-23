Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, June 23

Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Broccoli, Apricots

Saturday, June 24

Chicken Nuggets, Fries, Green Beans, Watermelon

Sunday, June 25

Pizza, Peas, Cantaloupe

Monday, June 26

Ham & Beans, Green Beans, Peaches, Corn Bread

Tuesday, June 27

Pork Chops, Baked Potato, Corn, Applesauce

Wednesday, June 28

Sloppy Joe, Mac Salad, Potato Chips, Watermelon

Thursday, June 29

Tater Tot Casserole, Mix Veggies, Peaches

Friday, June 30

Beef Tacos, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Orange

