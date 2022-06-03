Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

 

Friday, June 3 

Smothered burritos, lettuce, tomato, pears

 

Saturday, June 4

Tuna casserole, carrots, garden salad, bread, banana

 

Sunday, June 5

Cheese omelet, sausage, garden salad, toast, mandarin orange

 

Monday, June 6 

Baked chicken, wild rice, corn, garden salad, bread, peaches

 

Tuesday, June 7

Roast turkey, sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, apricots

 

Wednesday, June 8

BBQ beef on a bun, steak fries, broccoli, garden salad, grapes

 

Thursday, June 9

Cold cut sandwiches, garden salad, potato salad, cherries

 

Friday, June 10 

Sausage, biscuits, gravy, egg bake, mixed veggies, garden salad, banana

 

