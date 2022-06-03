The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, June 3
Smothered burritos, lettuce, tomato, pears
Saturday, June 4
Tuna casserole, carrots, garden salad, bread, banana
Sunday, June 5
Cheese omelet, sausage, garden salad, toast, mandarin orange
Monday, June 6
Baked chicken, wild rice, corn, garden salad, bread, peaches
Tuesday, June 7
Roast turkey, sweet potatoes, Brussel sprouts, garden salad, bread, apricots
Wednesday, June 8
BBQ beef on a bun, steak fries, broccoli, garden salad, grapes
Thursday, June 9
Cold cut sandwiches, garden salad, potato salad, cherries
Friday, June 10
Sausage, biscuits, gravy, egg bake, mixed veggies, garden salad, banana