The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, June 30
Beef Tacos, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Orange
Saturday, July 1
Sloppy Joe, French Fries, Carrot Sticks, Pears
Sunday, July 2
Tuna Sandwich, Chicken Noodle Soup, Peaches, Crackers
Monday, July 3
Ham & Beans, Green Beans, Peaches, Corn Bread
Tuesday, July 4
Holiday
Wednesday, July 5
BLT’s, Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries, Orange
Thursday, July 6
Goulash, Elbow Noodles, Peas, Peaches
Friday, July 7
Taco Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Grapes