The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, June 30

Beef Tacos, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Orange

Saturday, July 1

Sloppy Joe, French Fries, Carrot Sticks, Pears

Sunday, July 2

Tuna Sandwich, Chicken Noodle Soup, Peaches, Crackers

Monday, July 3

Ham & Beans, Green Beans, Peaches, Corn Bread

Tuesday, July 4

Holiday

Wednesday, July 5

BLT’s, Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries, Orange

Thursday, July 6

Goulash, Elbow Noodles, Peas, Peaches

Friday, July 7

Taco Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Spanish Rice, Grapes

