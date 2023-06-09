Laramie County Senior Services Logo

The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.

Friday, June 9

Lasagna, Spinach, Pears, Garlic Bread

Saturday, June 10

Western Egg Bake, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pears

Sunday, June 11

Sloppy Joe, Potato Chips, Corn, Mix Fruit

Monday, June 12

Open Faced Turkey Sandwiches, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Apricots

Tuesday, June 13

Chicken Strips, Corn on Cob, Steak Fries, Fruit Cocktail

Wednesday, June 14

Pork Chop, Scalloped Potatoes, Corn, Pears

Thursday, June 15

Beef Stew, Peas, Peaches

Friday, June 16

Beef Super Nachos, Lettuce, Tomato, Pinto Beans, Jello

Tags