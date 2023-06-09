The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table.
Friday, June 9
Lasagna, Spinach, Pears, Garlic Bread
Saturday, June 10
Western Egg Bake, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pears
Sunday, June 11
Sloppy Joe, Potato Chips, Corn, Mix Fruit
Monday, June 12
Open Faced Turkey Sandwiches, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Apricots
Tuesday, June 13
Chicken Strips, Corn on Cob, Steak Fries, Fruit Cocktail
Wednesday, June 14
Pork Chop, Scalloped Potatoes, Corn, Pears
Thursday, June 15
Beef Stew, Peas, Peaches
Friday, June 16
Beef Super Nachos, Lettuce, Tomato, Pinto Beans, Jello